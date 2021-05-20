Owerri Rotary club to plant 10,000 trees

The Rotary Club of Owerri, District 9142, has concluded necessary arrangements to plant 10,000 trees across Imo State to mitigate the effects of climate change on human society.

The President of the Club, Dr Sabastine Okwu, disclosed this during its awareness campaign to Government College, Owerri, on Thursday.

Dr Okwu observed with dismay that some human activities had continued to endanger the environment, which he noted would in the long run, put human existence on a risk.

Okwu also canvassed for planting of new trees, creating forest reserves and engaging on other environment friendly activities to help to absorb atmosphere carbon dioxide and enhance human health.

“We are here today to seek your partnership on how to safeguard our environment and future. And we consider you, the students and teachers as critical stakeholders to what we are saying and doing.” he said.

The Rotary Club president pointed out that part of what what should be done to preserve the environment “is by planting some trees because it has proven to be one of the sure ways of protecting the environment and future existence.”

“As you are aware, Rotary Club shares an interest in protecting our environment. We are committed to supporting activities that strengthen the conservation and protection of natural resources; advance ecological sustainability and foster harmony between communities and the environment,” he intoned.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Climate Change: Impact on Society and Rotary’s Roles in Mitigating it,’ the resource person, Mr. Kevin Mbawuike, said that effects of climate change, also known as global warming, “add fundamental insecurity to people’s lives and livelihoods, by creating more frequent and severe weather conditions.”

Mbawuike stressed on the imperative for people to join hands to stop climate change in order to preserve humanity and save the earth for future generations, just as he urged the students and others to speak up against the use of fossil fuel, bush burning, and poor agricultural practices which according to him adversely affect the environment cum constitute majorly to global warming.

The Principal of the school, Senior Section, Rev Dr. Jamike Eke, in his remarks, lauded Rotary Club for the seminar and assured that the school would further sensitise and engage the school community on best practices to safeguard the environment.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Owerri Rotary club to plant 10,000 trees ; Owerri Rotary club to plant 10,000 trees ; Owerri Rotary club to plant 10,000 trees ; Owerri Rotary club to plant 10,000 trees.