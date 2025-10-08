Owerri: In the Heartland of the South-East, President Tinubu Strengthens Bonds

It was about development. It was about good governance. It was about progressive politics. But more deeply, it was about recognition, respect, and renewal — a heartfelt connection between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a region with a proud history and boundless potential.

In Owerri, the capital of Imo State — right in the cultural and political heart of the South-East — President Tinubu did more than commission infrastructure. He touched hearts, affirmed bonds, and renewed trust.

Just like in every other state he has visited in the past few weeks, the atmosphere in Imo was electric. Excitement filled the streets, hope filled the air, and expectations were met with substance. This was not a visit of empty gestures — it was a visit grounded in action and guided by intent.

This was President Tinubu’s second official visit to Imo State since taking office. His first was in January 2024, for the inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s second term. This return was not just a ceremonial trip — it was a deliberate step in building a deeper partnership with the people of the South-East.

“Today, I can confidently tell you — the worst is over,” the President declared.

These words, from a leader speaking directly to a region that has known both triumph and trials, were not just a statement of policy. They were a promise. A reassurance. A turning point.

The President, accompanied by 22 APC Governors and the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nantawe, came bearing visible evidence of federal partnership and regional development. Governor Hope Uzodimma, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, literally brought Nigeria to Owerri, the Igbo heartland — a feat that speaks to his political clout and foresightedness. Nigeria converged on Imo State to bear witness to the progressive development in the state.

The Imo Concorde Hilton Hotel was revived as a symbol of Imo’s re-emergence as a destination for tourism and business. The Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre became a new home for regional and continental dialogue. The Asumpta Flyover eased congestion and improved connectivity across the capital. The Imo Digital Learning Centre invested in the youth through technology and education.

The Owerri–Mbaise–Obowo–Umuahia Road became a lifeline for communities, farmers, and businesses across Imo and Abia States. This road is especially symbolic. It connects people — literally and figuratively. It shortens distances, reduces travel costs, and expands opportunity. For agrarian communities like Mbaise and Obowo, it brings markets closer and futures within reach. For traders and commuters, it brings safety, efficiency, and dignity back to mobility.

Before the formal unveiling of the book “A Decade of Impactful Progressive Governance in Nigeria”, authored by Governor Uzodinma, President Tinubu rose to address the gathering. He began with warm greetings to leaders, dignitaries, and the people of Imo and the South-East — but his message quickly turned to the heart of Nigeria’s national condition.

“Thank you for your resilience. Thank you for your endurance,” the President began, speaking directly to Nigerians across the country. “Nigeria is getting on the path of progress. The worst is over.”

It was more than political rhetoric — it was an expression of empathy and a moment of emotional connection, acknowledging the sacrifices made by ordinary citizens through periods of hardship and reform.

President Tinubu praised the people for their patience, assuring them that the difficult economic reforms were already beginning to bear fruit. “The economy will pay you back,” he said, drawing rousing applause from the crowd.

He then turned to Governor Hope Uzodinma, applauding him for his leadership, vision, and delivery of real, tangible development in Imo State. “You have shown what progressive governance looks like,” the President noted.

At the same event, President Tinubu addressed recent claims and allegations of religious persecution — particularly the narrative of genocide against Christians circulated by commentators outside Nigeria. With firmness and gravity, he dismissed these assertions as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

“They lie all over the place that we have religious persecution. Our Muslim brothers and sisters, our Christian brothers and sisters are united. No religious persecution in Nigeria — it is a lie from the pit of hell.”

His message underscored the theme that reverberated throughout the visit: the unity of Nigerians regardless of faith, and the refusal to allow misinformation to divide or weaken the bonds of the national family.

The event brought together Nigeria’s most senior political leaders — a strong signal of unity and national direction. Among them were Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and Deputy Senate President Senator Barau I. Jibrin.

The traditional institution was represented by Emirs, Kabiyesis, Obongs, Obis, and Oonis, alongside other eminent personalities. This included former governors, as well as former and serving senators and members of the House of Representatives. Nearly eight of the current serving ministers were in Owerri to give full support to Nigeria’s President and the undisputed leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

This display of leadership was more than protocol — it was a gesture of respect to the South-East and a collective reaffirmation of the region’s central place in Nigeria’s political and developmental journey.

In Imo, President Tinubu extended more than a hand — he touched hearts. The projects he commissioned were significant, but the messages he delivered were even more profound: that the South-East is not on the margins, and that Nigerians of all faiths are united in this journey.

For decades, the South-East has longed for inclusion, dignity, infrastructure, and national acknowledgment. This visit — full of depth, symbolism, and substance — marked a turning of the page. It was a renewal of trust, a reaffirmation of identity, and a recommitment to shared prosperity.

President Tinubu did not come as a stranger. He came as a leader, a partner, and a believer in the enormous potential of the South-East. The pact is clear: a South-East that is heard, seen, included — and empowered. And the promise is firm: no part of Nigeria will ever be forgotten or divided.

As the President departed Owerri, he left behind roads, buildings, and digital learning centres. But more importantly, he left behind a growing sense of belonging — and the hope that the bridge between the South-East and the centre is being rebuilt, brick by brick, with trust, truth, unity, and tangible action.

In the belly of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre, President Tinubu seized the “Bully Pulpit” in Owerri to deliver inspiring, powerful, and fiery messages.

“As I stand before you today, I can tell you with confidence that Nigeria has turned the corner… You will see prosperity. You will have it. Those who are speaking ill of this country should stop. Sixty-five years of independence is not a joke.”

“I stand before you confident, yet humble, to say that Nigeria is no longer where it was ten years ago. We have crossed that line. We promised change, and today I can confidently tell you that promise is alive. The worst is over,” he reiterated.

President Tinubu was not done yet. He had words for detractors. “There’s no religious persecution in Nigeria. It’s a lie from the pit of hell. I have always believed in good governance…”

The President in Owerri put a bold foot forward: Nigeria is out of surgery, and it is time to rebuild together. That message resonates non-stop.

• Dare (CON) is Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media and Public Communication