Owerri attack: NCoS confirms escape of 1,844 inmates

The headquarters of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that unknown gunmen on Monday attacked its facility in Owerri in Imo State leading to the escape of 1,844 inmates.

This came as the Federal Government has a comprehensive investigation into the incident while directing security agencies to recapture the fleeing inmates.

Public Relations Officer of the Service, Mr Francis Enobore, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the attackers stormed the facility at about 0215hrs on Monday 5, April 2021, gained entry into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

He noted that while 6 inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.

“They were said to have arrived the centre in large number in several Hilux pick-up vans and Sienna Buses, armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle. They eventually detonated the explosives to gain entry.

“The Acting Controller-General of Corrections, John Mrabure has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and in collaboration with other security organizations, commenced a search and recovery operations to recapture the fleeing inmates.

“While appealing to the good citizens of Imo State and indeed Nigerians to volunteer useful intelligence that will facilitate the recovery effort, the Ag Controller-General wishes to assure that the security of custodial centres in the country remains sacrosanct.”

The statement said the NCoS has equally directed all officers attached to custodial facilities to remain vigilant at the moment.

“As at the last count, 6 inmates have so far voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 inmates refused to escape from custody during the attack.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts… confirms escape of 1844 inmates ; confirms escape of 1844 inmates ; confirms escape of 1844 inmates ; confirms escape of 1844 inmates