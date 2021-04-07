Owerri attack: 48 escapee inmates recaptured as security officers go after fleeing others

The Headquarters of Nigerian Correctional Service on Wednesday confirmed that peace has gradually returned to Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State following the recent invasion of the facility by gunmen suspected to members of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Spokesperson of the Service, Mr Francis Enobore, in a statement in Abuja, also disclosed that the Centre has recovered a total of 48 inmates who escaped in the wake of the invasion thus increasing the number of inmates currently in custody to 84, including those that resisted the temptation to escape during the attack.

According to him, among the escapees, 11 were recaptured by men of the 211 Nigerian Airforce Base, Owerri while others either came back on their own volition or were returned by their relations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Meanwhile, acting on the directives of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the Acting Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure has charged all staff in the Command to go after the fleeing inmates and smoke them out of hiding at all cost.

He read the riot act during the interactive session with personnel attached to the Custodial Centre including those at the State Headquarters.

He further asked the entire body of staff to braze up to frontally resist the emerging security challenges confronting the nation and by extension, the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The Corrections boss expresses his profound appreciation to other security bodies in fortifying Custodial Centres across the county and in the Search and Recover exercise.

He equally thanked other individuals and groups for their patriotic disposition in ensuring that escapees in their custody are safely returned to the Custodial Centre.

He appeals for more support in this regard in order to keep the dangerous offenders out of circulation and make society safe and secure for everyone.

