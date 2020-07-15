Owatedo descendants laud Fayemi over autonomy as Oba gets staff of office

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on Wednesday received accolades from the people of Owatedo community in Ijero Local Government Area of the state for finding it necessary to grant autonomy to the community and giving their ruler the staff of office.

They added that this further proves that a governor is a man of the people and an ambassador of peace whose role in the restoration of autonomy to their community would forever be remembered for good.

The people led by the League of Owatedo-Ekiti Descendants in Diaspora also extended their congratulations to the first post-autonomous monarch of the town, Oba David Olawumi Olofinlade for having the grace to achieve the feat to ascend the throne of his forefathers after many years of struggle.

Oba Olofinlade was presented his staff of office today by Governor Fayemi on Wednesday following the recent autonomy granted to Owatedo when it was carved out from Ipoti-Ekiti on the approval of the Ekiti State Executive Council as a result of the report of a chieftaincy review panel constituted by the state government under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, High Chief Bisi Egbeyemi.

The Owatedo Descendants in Diaspora speaking through its chairman, Alagba Malomo Ajibola, hailed Fayemi for upholding the sanctity of truth without fear or favour, adding that his act of bravery will never go unrewarded.

“We thank Governor Kayode Fayemi and we pray that history will be kind to him. He exhibited courage despite the blackmail orchestrated against him to ensure that truth is circumvented. We salute him for allowing his good office to be used to restore the autonomy of our town after over a century of subjugation. We also want to use the opportunity to congratulate our first post-autonomy monarch, Oba (Engr.) David Olawumi Olofinlade, Olofin Ajigbauru II, the Oloja of Owatedo-Ekiti for the feat recorded in our town under his leadership.

“We congratulate him on the staff of peace presented to him today by the state government. We pray that his reign shall be filled with wealth, prosperity and peace. May all sons and daughters of Owatedo-Ekiti experience total-turn around during his reign,” the Owatedo descendants stated.

