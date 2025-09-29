Owa Obokun sacks traditional ruler over alleged removal of transformers in communities

The Owa Obokun Adimula and paramount ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, has announced the removal of Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi, as the Oba-Odo of Ilesa.

The Owa, in a statement signed by Chief Shola Oshunkeye, for the palace, explained that the decision to remove Chief Gbadamosi was informed by his alleged “unlawful removal of two electric transformers, 300KVA and 500KVA respectively, from the post office in Atakumosa market, IKEA, sometimes in 2023.”

The statement further recalled that the previous Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, had rebuked Chief Busuyi Gbadamosi for carting away the two transformers without his permission and that of the affected communities, namely: Araromi, Adeti, palace and Odo Osunmu, which the two electrical equipment served.

It explained that all efforts, made by the previous Owa, to ensure that Chief Gbadamosi returned the transformers were thwarted.

“Consequent upon the installation and coronation of the current Owa Obokun, a Committee on Resolution of Chieftaincy Disputes, Land and Sundry Matters was set up.

“Among the petitions received by the committee was one written and submitted by members of the above-mentioned communities against Chief Gbadamosi, accusing him of illegally and unlawfully removing the said transformers. Consequently, Chief Gbadamosi was invited to appear before the committee to state his side of the story and explain the whereabouts of the two transformers,” the palace stated.

During the committee’s sitting, the Iyaloja of Atakumosa market, Chief (Mrs.) Awe and the youth leader of Araromi community was said to have given evidence against him, narrating to the committee how Chief Gbadamosi had sent two emissaries to her, asking her to append her signature to a document confirming the sale of the two transformers and that, in return, he would give her #750,000.00 (Seven hundred and fifty thousand naira only) from the proceeds of the sale. But Mrs. Awe was said to have rejected the offer and declined to sign the documents.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: Court document shows bank accounts FG paid Osun LG allocations into

When questioned, Chief Gbadamosi was said to have confessed selling one of the two transformers, specifically the one of 300KVA, for N120,000, adding that he used the proceed to transport the second transformer (500KVA ) to Ibadan, Oyo State, for repairs.

Chief Gbadamosi was said to have been given 30 days within which to retrieve the two transformers and return them to where they were previously installed at the post office, but failed to retrieve and return the transformers.