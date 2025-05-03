Owa Obokun: Palace unfolds coronation events

THE palace of the Owa Obokun Adimula and paramount ruler of Ijesaland has announced a series of activities that will culminate in the coronation of Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup Ajimoko III as the 41st traditional ruler of the kingdom.

A former deputy governor of Osun State, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, a business mogul, was named the successor to the departed Owa, Oba Dr. Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, on December 27, 2024.

A statement issued by the chairman of the media and publicity sub-committee, Chief Shola Oshunkeye, said the coronation committee had unfolded a 10-day programme of activities that will start on Friday, May 16, 2025, and hit a crescendo with the coronation of the new Owa on Friday, May 23, 2025.

“All events will hold at Ilesa, the capital and heartland of Ijesaland, where strong indications have already emerged that the epoch would be an iconic representation of royal pageantry rarely witnessed in this clime,” the statement said.

The events, according to the statement, kick off on Friday, May 16, 2025, with a special Jumat service at Ilesa Central Mosque, starting from 1 pm while cultural celebration holds on Saturday, May 17, between 10 am and 4 pm at the newly refurbished Obokungbusi Hall. From 9 pm of the same day, culture and tradition take the centre stage with a grand Isese night holding at the palace courtyard.

It added, “On Monday, May 19, 2025, there will be royal visit to Ijesa zones between 10 am and 4 pm, while on Tuesday, May 20, the grand finale of the coronation sporting activities will begin with the Owa Ajimoko III Ijesa Marathon starting at 7 am.

“From 10 am, the same day, the final of the coronation football competition, medal presentation and awards ceremony will hold at the Ilesa Grammar School sports arena.

“Wednesday, May 21, 2025, would be the turn of the various orphanages in and around Ilesa to have their fair share of the celebrations with visits and charity by eminent persons, starting from 10 o’clock in the morning. The day continues with a video documentary and workshop by ljesa Mineral Resources Development Forum (lMRDF), at the University of Ilesa.

“Sports take the centre stage again, on Thursday, May 22, 2025, with the Ajimoko III Coronation Golf Kitty starting at 8 am. The train moves to the Royal Park International Hotel and Resort, Iloko-Ijesa, where a symposium and Ajimoko III Foundation’s scholarship and empowerment scheme come up at 11 in the morning.

“At 10 am on Friday, May 23, 2025, the grand coronation train finally reaches its destination–the Owa’s palace as His Imperial Majesty, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III, is formally crowned as the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland with all the pomp and pageantry that Ijesas could muster.

“At 1 pm, a never-seen-before coronation reception will come up at Ilesa Grammar School with dignitaries and VVIPs treated to the best of Ijesa hospitality and carnival-like entertainment that would be the talk of the town for a long time to come.

“The week-long activities will be rounded off on Sunday, May 25, 2025, with an interdenominational thanksgiving service at the Methodist Church, Otapete, Ilesa, by 10 am.

