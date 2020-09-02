Owa- Ale’s passage: We lost a torchbearer in Nigeria — Lawmaker

The member representing Akoko North East/North West Federal Constituency of Ondo State, Rep. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Wednesday expressed shock over the demise of the Owa Ale of Ikare-Akoko, Oba Samuel Kolapo Adegbite-Adedoyin who joined his ancestors on Tuesday, saying that the foremost monarch left when his wise counselling was most needed for the development of the State and the country in general.

This was contained in a statement made to newsmen by the lawmaker who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

Hon Tunji-Ojo (Ondo-APC) pointed out that the departed Monarch ‘” was passionate about Akoko land, the Yoruba Nation, Nigeria and was deeply committed to seeing an Akoko that would thrive among the league of communities in the state and the country in general”

According to the Federal lawmaker, “his counsels were wise and borne out of love and deeply rooted experience. I believe Kabiyesi no doubt, left us a legacy of patriotism, fidelity and sincerity to the goals of unity and development that have and will continue to resonate with us as a people

” The Monarch left excellent legacies behind, I think our people should come together to build on those legacies for the progress and development of Akoko, the State, Yorubaland and the country in general, that’s the only honour we can do him because he served his people for good 48 years meritoriously

” I pray the Almighty receives his soul and grant the family, Akoko and Ondo State and the country, in general, the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

