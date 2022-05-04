Ovia APC endorses Idahosa’s House of Reps second term bid

All Progressive Congress (APC), Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo State has endorsed Mr Dennis Idahosa for a second term in the lower legislative chamber.

Idahosa’s endorsement followed his official declaration of interest to seek a second term in the House of Representatives at Iguobazuwa on Wednesday.

The event saw his constituents, members and leadership of the APC declaring their support for the legislator’s reelection bid.

The Chairmen of the APC in Ovia South West and Ovia North East Local Government Areas. Messrs Emmanuel Ogbomo and Oscar Aghedo respectively commended the lawmaker for his constant interaction with members of his constituents since he was first elected in 2019.

They noted that the bottom-top approach that the lawmaker adopted in tackling challenges in the area had helped to change the menace of under-representation the people had suffered in the past.

They further noted that Idahosa, within a short time, attracted unprecedented government presence to the area and also provided empowerment opportunities to the people.





“Not that we have not had representatives before, but you have simply made the difference with your approach in dealing with decades of abandonment we have suffered before now.

“While we commend you for all these and many more you plan to do, I must join force with the people in declaring total support for your reelection,” Ogbomo stated.

On his part, Aghedo said history will not be kind to them if they fail to align themselves to the wishes of the people.

According to him, “We are not just speaking as party members here, but aligning ourselves to what the people have concluded, to send you back to Abuja”.

Idahosa who used the opportunity to reel out his achievements said he would have good stories to tell when the campaign kicked off.

According to him, “As at the last count, we have 71 projects spread across the 23 wards that make up the constituency, which include construction of 21 schools, amongst others.

“I have 14 motions and four bills to my credit. These motions and bills are impactful ones that add value to our very existence as a people, state and country as a whole.

“I really want to appreciate the good people of Ovia for their love, support and prayers. Of a truth, we have good stories to tell. I promise to do more for my people, I won’t rest until we get the Ovia of our dream”, he assured.

