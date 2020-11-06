OVH Energy launches investigation into tank farm fire

OVH Energy, operators of the tank farm gutted by fire on Thursday at Marine Beach, Ijora area of Lagos State says an investigation is ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

The company confirmed the development in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Department and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The statement said: ” We confirm reports on the fire incident which took place at the OVH Energy, terminal 1, at Apapa this afternoon.

“Preliminary information about the incident reveals that the fire emanated from a tank within the terminal.

“Whilst an investigation has been launched to ascertain other details, we have a team of professional firefighters on the ground to manage the outbreak.

“We are happy to state that as at the time of this report, there are no casualties recorded.”

It said safety remains OVH Energy’s priority as the company operates

under high safety standards to curb fire outbreaks as well as other health and safety risks from happening at any of its stations.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Zonal Coordinator, South-West Zonal Office, (NEMA) had earlier confirmed the fire to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Farinloye said the fire started at the depot about 12.05 p.m.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.