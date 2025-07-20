Oversight, ethical errors stunt airline business in Nigeria — Report

The Nigerian aviation industry is facing a crisis, with a string of errors, oversights, and outright disobedience to aviation ethics contributing to a dwindling fortune for airline businesses in the country.

From overbooking and flight cancellations without notice to lost luggage and poor customer service, the list of grievances against Nigerian airlines is long and damning.

According to a report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Nigerian aviation industry has been plagued by a lack of accountability and transparency, which has emboldened airlines to prioritise profits over passenger safety and comfort.

The report notes that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has been criticised for its perceived ineffectiveness in regulating the industry and enforcing compliance with aviation regulations.

One of the most egregious errors plaguing the industry is overbooking, which has resulted in passengers being stranded at airports without adequate notice or compensation.

Flight cancellations without notice have also become a common occurrence, leaving passengers frustrated and helpless.

Another albatross to smooth operations is lost or damaged luggage, with many passengers complaining about the lack of recourse when their luggage is mishandled.

Poor customer service is also a significant problem, with many airlines being unresponsive to passenger complaints and concerns.

The lack of adequate infrastructure and facilities at airports has also contributed to the industry’s woes, with many airports lacking basic amenities such as functional luggage carts and clean restrooms.

The consequences of these errors are far-reaching, with many airlines struggling to stay afloat.

The industry’s reputation has been severely damaged, and passengers are increasingly wary of flying with Nigerian airlines.

According to a report by the Airports Council International (ACI), the Nigerian aviation industry has lost billions of dollars in revenue due to poor service delivery and lack of infrastructure.

This was also corroborated in the autobiography of Capt Ibrahim Kadafir Mshelia, where he posited that: “air passengers should be increasing in Nigeria but for poor handling by some operators who only target the gains of the business.”

In the book, Mshelia said the only way the industry could attract the needed passengers to break even is by treating them right and putting their interests first in the business plan.

He noted that many should-be air passengers have been pushed to other means of transportation as a result of poor service and the unsavoury attitude of some airline staff.

To reverse this trend, the NCAA has the task of taking a more proactive role in regulating the industry and enforcing compliance with aviation regulations.

The airlines also have to prioritise customer protection and adhere to standard practices, while the Nigerian government must invest in improving airport infrastructure and facilities.

The fate of Nigeria’s aviation industry, as it were, hangs in the balance, depending largely on whether or not the stakeholders take the necessary steps to restore the industry’s reputation and ensure the safety and comfort of passengers.

