Overnight rain wreaks havoc in Ondo community, over 100 buildings, fences destroyed

A late evening heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong wind, on Friday, wreaked havoc in Irese Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroying over 100 buildings in the town.

Some of the buildings affected by the storm include the Community Health Centre, City hall Churches and schools among other buildings including a poultry farm, while residents are counting losses running into several millions of naira.

Speaking on the havoc caused by the rain, the community head, the Olurese of Ireseland, Oba Destiny Saka, said the level of the disaster is beyond the community’s financial capability.

The community head called on the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, and other representatives of the area at the local government level and as well House of Assembly members, House of Representatives among others to come to the aid of the victims who are mostly pensioners.

He said there is a need for quick intervention as the victims have no place to stay, saying most of the affected places include business centres, some part of the palace, affecting social and economic activities of the community.

Some of the landlords who spoke with Tribune Online expressed shocked at the extent of damage, and called for quick intervention, saying many of the residents had been rendered homeless.

