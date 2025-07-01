Overcoming rainy season challenges in fufu processing: Traditional insights for modern applications

By: Kazeem Lamidi

Fufu processors, whether operating at industrial or cottage scale, often encounter significant operational challenges during seasons of intense rainfall. One of the most critical issues is the depletion of starch content in cassava tubers. This reduction affects the elasticity traditionally associated with well-prepared fufu. Instead of drawing when cooked, the fufu tends to break apart like pounded yam. A practical solution to this is blending fufu processed traditionally through fermentation, pulping, and sieving with that produced using the grating, fermentation, and sieving method. A mixing ratio of four parts traditional to one part grated method helps restore the natural elasticity desired in quality fufu.

Another challenge processors face during the rainy season is the prolonged fermentation period, largely due to lower ambient temperatures. To overcome this, it is important to create conditions that help retain or boost the temperature of the fermentation environment. This can be achieved by maximizing exposure to sunlight during the day or using a separate room fitted with a simple heating system at night, such as charcoal burning, to maintain a temperature range of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius. Additionally, fermentation can be accelerated by inoculating new batches with broth from previously fermented fufu. Just four litres of such liquid is sufficient for a 200-litre drum of freshly soaked cassava, significantly aiding the fermentation process.

During the rainy season, fufu often comes out with a dull or off-white appearance. In response, some processors resort to using bleaching agents—whether natural or synthetic, safe or unsafe—which is not advisable. A better approach is to be deliberate about the cassava varieties chosen for production during this period. Varieties such as the hybrid TME 419, known for its bright white colour, maintain good whiteness in the final product even under wet conditions. Local varieties like White Lion and ‘Somi’ are also known to perform well.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: US to screen social media before granting student visas

These traditional practices and methods reflect the deep-rooted knowledge of local fufu processors. With proper research and innovation, many of these solutions can be further refined and scaled commercially for better consistency and quality. A frequently asked question is why fufu flour, when cooked, often becomes overly elastic like amala, rather than achieving the moderate, traditional stretchiness of wet fufu. Many commercial processors have made great progress in addressing this issue, and it is encouraging to say that the industry is steadily advancing toward a satisfactory solution.

Lamidi, is an advocate and strategist committed to unlocking the Nigeria cassava sector for industrial transformation and rural prosperity