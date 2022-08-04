Over one million PVCs uncollected in Kano ― REC

Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Kano State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Professor Risqua Arabu Shehu, has said that over one million permanent voter cards (PVCs) were uncollected by the end of the registration exercise in July 2022.

Making the assertion on Thursday during a courtesy visit paid to the INEC office in Kano by Oba Yoruba Kano, Alhaji Murtala Alimi Otisese (Adetimirin I) and his entourage, Professor Shehu disclosed that the uncollected PVCs include about 400,000 from previous registration exercises.

State INEC Administrative Secretary Alhaji Garba Lawan, who spoke on behalf of the REC disclosed that many people who participated in the PVC registration exercise didn’t feel the need to collect their PVCs, saying that this “I don’t care attitude towards collecting voter cards, will deny and deprive them the chance to exercise their franchise and elect good leaders to represent them.”

This is just as the Oba Yoruba Kano called on the teeming masses in the state not to engage in vote buying, saying that anybody who sells his/her vote during the general election automatically mortgages his/her future.

Alhaji Otisese said: “As custodians of culture and traditions, we should not only be heard but also seen at this critical juncture of our national life.

“While commending INEC and Nigerians at large for the peaceful conduct of continuous voters registration (CVR) exercise that has just ended, I urge us all to vigorously sustain the zeal in ensuring that the next stage, which is collection of permanent voters cards (PVCs) is pursued. Please go out en masse to collect your PVCs.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE