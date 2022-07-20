Over N80bn spent on new Ebonyi medical sciences varsity ― Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi has disclosed that over N80b has been expended in the establishment of the King David University of Medical Sciences located in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Umahi who was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (TETFund), Arc Sonny Echono on Wednesday, also solicited a take-off fund for the University.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had during a visit to Ebonyi State in May, promised that the Federal Government would take over the University which happens to be the only University of Medical Sciences in the state.

While addressing the TETFund boss, Umahi praised him for his service and dedication and willingness to serve.

He said: “We are soliciting for take-off fund. That university; we have sunk over N80b in that university. If it is done by any other agency, I am sure that N150b cannot do it. I am not boasting about that.”

He also stated that his reason for the visit was to congratulate the Executive Secretary on the new assignment which was based on his exemplary service to the country as Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Education.

He added that his appointment as the TETFund boss would bring a huge transformation to the Fund.

The Governor said: “I am here to congratulate my brother for his promotion based on the job he has done for the country and to thank him for his exemplary public service. Whenever you call him he picks and it is not because I am governor.

“The ordinary people are passing through a lot of challenges and if they can’t get at least they should get hope and the only way they can get hope is when you respond to them because you are answerable to them.

“I say to him to do everything he can to fast-track projects because of the issue of prices in the market and he has started to address that and I am very happy about that. Having worked in the ministry of works, I know it is a top priority for him. There is no price that is constant in this country within the period of 60 days or so since he has started, which means we will definitely succeed.

“I am also here to thank him for the work he is doing in the new seven universities, which one is in my state. The President graciously named the university after me. I am here to say thank you to him. We also have interventions for the university.

“Before, I could ask the executive secretary had written a letter requesting that the university come up with a proposal. That is how it ought to be. Before now, you have to beg and wait and the project of one year will take up to two years. I shouldn’t be so. I am very with what they are doing for us and what they will still do for us.”

Responding, the Executive Secretary commended the Governor for the transformation he has brought to the state saying the governor has become a standard bearer for measuring public service.





“I make bold to say that the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State is one Governor the whole country is proud of seeing the transformation that has taken place in the state.

“That’s one of the disadvantaged states in terms of infrastructure and educational facilities. But with the transformation that we witnessed under the leadership of his excellency, everybody is taken a cue.

“It has become a standard bearer for measuring public service and even the delivery of the dividend of democracy as it is captured.

He added that the president was impressed with the structure put in place by the governor in the new Medical Sciences university; with the provision of world-class infrastructure which was why the president didn’t hesitate to name the university after the governor.

“He graciously accepted the federal government to take it over and there was no hesitation in naming it after him to immortalize him to set up an example for other governors to emulate. Our country will grow and develop if people commit themselves to serve the way he has done. We remain proud of his service.

“Besides the university, we are taking over, recall that the federal government has established a college of education in ebony as well as a federal technical college within the last few years.

