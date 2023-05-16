The provost of Federal College of Education ( FCE) Technical, Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge, has said that the seven TETFund-sponsored projects commissioned at the institution’s permanent site worth over N2 billion would go a long way in addressing the needs of the college and expanding students enrollment.

In an interview with the press after the commissioning ceremony, Professor Fagge also emphasized that the college’s major challenge lies in inadequate funding, particularly in the overhead vote.

Despite the achievements recorded, the insufficient funding has created difficulties in meeting the financial requirements of the college, including the payment of emoluments for security personnel and cleaners.

This situation has left the college’s valuable property vulnerable to theft and has compromised the security of both staff and students.

Senator Barau Jibrin, who commissioned the projects, acknowledged the support of President Muhammadu Buhari for TETFund’s intervention activities, which have contributed significantly to the success stories witnessed by the fund and its beneficiary institutions.

Senator Jibrin expressed appreciation for the President’s unwavering commitment to the development of the education sector since assuming office in 2015.

Highlighting the achievements of TETFund, Professor Mohammed Ibn Abdullahi of Bayero University Kano, speaking on behalf of Senator Jibrin, stressed the vital role of education in societal development.

He commended TETFund’s exceptional performance in providing physical infrastructure, supporting book publications, promoting ICT research, and other crucial areas in public tertiary educational institutions nationwide.

Mr. Sunny Ochono, the Executive Secretary of TETFund, emphasized the agency’s commitment to ensuring equitable allocation of funds to the three tiers of beneficiaries, in accordance with the relevant laws governing its activities.

Hajiya Bilikisu Zango Daura, speaking on behalf of Mr Ochono, mentioned that the commissioning of these projects was aimed at showcasing the administration’s achievements through TETFund’s provision of numerous facilities at the institution.

