Over N1bn worth of water pipes stolen from Lagos water works ― Corporation

The Lagos State Water Corporation, on Friday, said water pipes valued at over N1 billion have been carted away by suspected thieves from the Ishasi Waterworks unit of the corporation.

The Public Affairs/Public Relations Officer of the corporation, Mr Anifowoshe Rasaq, gave this hint in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday.

He said the stolen pipes of different sizes were those procured under the World Bank and the Lagos State Government funded water project in the state to supply water to the people of the Ishasi community and its environs.

He listed the stolen items to range from 2000mm, 1500mm, 900mm, 600mm, 500mm, 450mm to 400mm diameters and the suspected thieves used the heavy-duty cranes on the premises to lift them into their trailers.

He said the corporation is not only decried but also worried about the development and more painful is that all efforts to identify people responsible for the stealing were proved abortive let alone get them arrested.

He said the corporation had called on the security operatives in the state to help the agency to trace the suspects for the purpose of retrieving the stolen pipes and also bringing them to justice.

