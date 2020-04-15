Over 9,000 contacts of COVID-19 patients traced ― Health Minister

Over 9,000 persons suspected to have come in contact with COVID-19 patients have so far been traced by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, (NCDC).

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire revealed this at the daily briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

According to Dr Ehanire, about 99 per cent of the persons have exceeded the 14 days observation period.

The Minister, however, said the increase in cases was due to more testing of suspected persons, adding that Nigeria currently has the capacity to test about 1,500 persons each day for COVID-19 with its 12 testing laboratories across the six geo-political zones.

Ehanire urged persons with symptoms of the Virus to submit themselves for testing and subsequent treatment.

