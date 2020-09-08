Over 8,000 Anambra citizens receive N5,000 monthly from FG cash transfer programme ―Commissioner 

The Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr Mark Okoye, said a total of 8,313 persons in Anambra State receive the sum of 5,000 naira monthly from the Federal Government Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in the state.

The commissioner, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a one-day stakeholders forum to share State Social Register (SSR) data with relevant ministries, agencies and parastatals (MDAs), said the beneficiaries were the poor and vulnerable households in the society.

Okoye, while noting that 25,070 poor and vulnerable households have equally been enrolled to benefit from the CCT programme in the ‘near future,’ added that Anambra State has a total of 99,463 poor and vulnerable households and 433,188 individuals in its State Social Register (SSR).

He explained that the state was first to commence implementation of the Federal Government assisted Social Investment Programme (SIP) in the South-east geopolitical zone which began operation in 2017 across six pilot local government areas selected from the three senatorial zones and upon completion, Phase 2 took off in 15 council areas.

In his speech, the Coordinator, Anambra State Operations Coordinating Unit (SOCU), Bede Okoli, explained that the agency was established in 2016 as part of the requirements for the state to key into the Federal Government’s National Social-Net programme (NASSP), adding that the data generated by SSR through community based targeting process were useful and accessible by interested persons and institutions upon application.

In their separate contribution, the member representing Anaocha 1 constituency at Anambra State House of Assembly, Honorable Ebelechukwu Ejiofor, and the state acting Statistician-General, Mr Paul Emeka, commended the state government on data generation via SSR, which they said would help in effective planning and execution of projects by both the state government, development partners and others.

