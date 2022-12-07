Over 80 per cent Nigerians will vote for Peter Obi, says Ohanaeze Ndigbo

National Vice President of the Igbo Social-Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, has said that over eighty per cent of Nigerian eligible voters will vote for the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

He said Obi will get the percentage because of the change agenda he has set in place and the wide endorsement from Afenifere, Middle Belt Leaders and many other ethnic social-cultural organisations across the country.

Okeke- Ogene, who also is the South East Zonal Coordinator of the Peter Obi/ Ahmed Datti presidential campaign committee stated this at the Inauguration of Anambra State Obi/ Datti presidential campaign committee on Wednesday in Awka, the state capital.

According to him, the South East support for Peter Obi was not for Igbo interest but for the good of Nigerians at large.

“We don’t want to make our support to Peter Obi an Igbo affair and we are not supporting him because he is an Igbo man. Ohaneze support for Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti is for the national interest. Ohaneze is fully in support of the Peter Obi /Ahmed Datti joint ticket. We are fully in support of it “in and out” .

”The Yoruba are supporting Obi/ Datti ticket, even they are leading in the support of the ticket for national interest, why won’t the Igbo support the movement? In fact, the Yoruba are leading in the support for the ticket. They said it is a payback time for Ndi Igbo for the support they have for Abiola and Obasanjo. We gave them 90 per cent votes and they are appreciative” he said.

According to him, Nigerians have decided to take back Nigeria for the people and there is no going back.

He noted that Obidient movement is a divine intervention to rescue Nigeria from total collapse.

“God is propelling this movement and not by any human being. We are not working for Peter Obi but for ourselves and the future of this great country. Peter Obi is not looking for any things, with two children, grown-up, he is not looking for means to train them but how to restructure Nigeria for the good of all. This kind of political movement, I have not experienced it in Nigeria before” he stated.

He also urged the campaign committee members to work harder for the realization of this wonderful dream.

The State Chairman of the party, Ogochukwu Eneh, in his brief speech, shortly after the Inauguration ceremony, congratulated the members and tasked them with hardwork to guarantee victory for the party in 2023.





The State Coordinator/ Director General Obi- Datti presidential campaign committee, chief Joe Martin Uzodike disclosed that over 800 people were inaugurated for the state campaign committee.

He urged every member of the committee to go from ward to ward, house to house and talk to people and ensure they support the movement.

According to him, all the candidates in the party are automatically members of the campaign committee in the state, noting that they should put all things to rescue Nigeria from further decay.

He said that if Obi is elected the president, he will give every person, tribe and zone their dues.

Barrister John Okoli Akrika, the State Secretary of the Campaign Committee, who also spoke, commended the party for finding them worthy to lead the campaign and promised to deliver.