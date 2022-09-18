Over 7,000 FCTA staff sit for promotion exams

A total of 7,608 staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), have begun sitting for the 2022 promotion examination, which if successful, will earn them promotion to the next rank in the services of the Administration.

Already, the Administration has conducted a screening exercise for 7,683 staff and 7,608 were found to be eligible to participate in the written examination, which began on the 3rd of September and is expected to end on September 17, 2022.

Those successful will be elevated to the next rank in accordance with their cadres, but subject to the availability of vacancies.

Speaking on the development, Director, Human Resource Management Department, Muhammad Bashir, said the criteria adopted by the FCT Administration for the exercise is based on the eligibility status of each of the staff.

The Director remarked that the essence of a transparent procedure is to ensure that all staff due for promotion are given equal opportunity to demonstrate their competence.

Bashir explained that though, 7,683 presented themselves for the exercise, 75 were discovered to be ineligible to further participate in the process.

The affected candidates are due for promotion but will have to undergo the screening exercise, written examination, and oral interview to ascertain their suitability for the promotion to the next level.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The various cadres, which the candidates are expected to fill the vacancies include Administrative officer, Account officer, Information officers, and Commercial officers.

Others are Social Welfare Officer, Engineering, Architecture and Education Officer, among others.





Speaking further, Bashir stated that the Department undertook these transparent processes to ensure that equity, justice, and fairness take precedence in all its affairs.

Bashir noted that all the candidates due for the promotion were invited and subjected to all these processes; adding, “equal opportunity was given to all qualified candidates.”

The Director commended the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, and the FCT Permanent Secretary, Adesola Olusade, for their support and guidance.

Day My Husband Grabbed A Pistol And Threatened To Shoot Me —22-Year-Old Mother Of Five Nabbed For Robbery

Over 7,000 FCTA staff sit for promotion exams

SOS-SAM: Buhari’s Lamentation In Owerri

Over 7,000 FCTA staff sit for promotion exams