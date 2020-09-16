Over 700 widows get food packages, cash from Makinde’s wife

No fewer than 700 widows across the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, on Wednesday, received food packages and cash from the wife of the state governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, in commemoration of the 2020 International Widow’s Day.

Aside from select widows from the local government areas, groups to include Channel for Widows Relief Foundation, Ibadan Needy Widows Organisation, Shunamite Widows Organisation, Omituntun Widow’s Group and Initiative for Community Assistance to Restore and Empower Organisation also received the food packages.

Handing over the packages at government house, Ibadan, Mrs Makinde warned the beneficiaries against taking to self-pity, urging them to continuously commit to boosting their self-worth.

Decrying that widows typically faced hardship to survive and compelled to partake in harmful and degrading traditional practices, Makinde stressed that empowerment of widows to take care of themselves and children should be encouraged by all and sundry.

She, however, asserted commitment of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led government to protecting the rights of widows, attending to their welfare and making policies to empower them.

Amid the scourge of COVID-19, Makinde urged the widows to pay attention to their for themselves and children.

Food packages that had in them rice, beans, garri, vegetable oil were given to the widows.

Makinde said, “Widows, all over the world, face a lot of hardship such as to meet their daily needs and to care for their children. In some cases, widows are forced to partake in harmful and degrading traditional practices.

“As widows struggle to meet their daily needs in developing countries like Nigeria, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, their basic need for survival has increased.

“So, today, as we celebrate widows, we call for more solid plans; the plans they can benefit from and be empowered by to provide for themselves and their children.

“Women, my dear sisters and mothers, I acknowledge the plight of the widows who are here in Oyo State. You bear loads of responsibilities, which you endure alone.

“In light of this, the Oyo State government is determined to protect your rights and empower you to cope with the challenges you are confronted with.”

The event had in attendance wife of the Oyo Deputy Governor, Professor Bolanle Olaniyan; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Commissioner for Women Affairs, Alhaja Fausat Sanni, her counterpart in the Special Duties Ministry, Hon. Funmi Orisadeyi among others.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE