Over 6,500 individuals displaced in Benue attacks —NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has said over 6,527 individuals have been displaced in multiple coordinated attacks by unidentified gunmen in various communities across Benue State.

The agency disclosed this in a statement on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

According to the statement, displacement figures stood at 1,069 households, comprising 6,527 individuals.

Among the individuals displaced in the Benue attacks are 1,768 females, 759 males, 657 children under 18, 1,870 adults above 18, 252 lactating mothers, 82 pregnant women, and 91 elderly persons.

The statement partly read, “Multiple coordinated attacks by unidentified gunmen have targeted various communities across Benue State. The most recent incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at the Yelewata community in the Guma Local Government Area.

“Over 3,000 individuals, including many women and children, have been displaced and are in urgent need of food, non-food items (NFIs), potable water, and essential medical supplies.

“As of last night, displacement figures stood at 1,069 households, comprising 6,527 individuals. Among them are 1,768 females, 759 males, 657 children under 18, 1,870 adults above 18, 252 lactating mothers, 82 pregnant women, and 91 elderly persons.”

NEMA also stated that casualty figures remain inconsistent due to the volatile security situation and estimated the death toll to be over 100 persons.

The statement added, “Casualty figures remain inconsistent due to the volatile security situation and limited access to affected areas. Preliminary reports estimate the death toll to be over 100 persons. Ongoing rescue and recovery operations are expected to provide more accurate figures.

“Following a distress alert, the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were deployed to the scene. Tragically, two soldiers and one NSCDC officer lost their lives in an ambush while responding to the incident in Daudu.

“Dozens sustained injuries, with 46 individuals rushed to hospitals. Sadly, 20 later succumbed to their injuries at the Hospital. Medical teams have called for urgent blood donations to support critical care efforts.

“The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the attack and reported that some of the assailants were neutralised during an exchange of gunfire.

“Meanwhile, efforts to support displaced populations are underway. The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), UNHR @Refugees @nrcs_ng Nigerian RedCross, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) @IOM_Nigeria are coordinating relief activities at a newly established Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at the Makurdi International Market.

“Urgent humanitarian support is being mobilised and delivered to alleviate the hardship of the displaced persons.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE