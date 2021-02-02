Over 6500 books burnt as fire razes Bishop Idowu-Fearon’s 4-bedroom duplex in Kaduna

A 4-bedroom duplex of the Chairman of the Kaduna Peace Commission, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has been gutted by fire.

The fire, it was gathered, started when one of his staff was alleged to have engaged in bush burning.

“After several warning from the other staff, the said worker refused to adhere to the warning,” an eyewitness told newsmen on Tuesday.

The duplex, it was gathered, also houses the Centre for Christianity and Islamic Study Centre.

Archbishop Fearon who is presently the Secretary-General of Anglican Communion Worldwide with headquarters in London expressed shock and disappointment over the incidence.

When contacted on phone for his reaction, he simply said: “Your love and concern are appreciated, may the Lord bless you. You know these uneducated people around us, what does one do other than just warn and leave them to God.

“My library had between 6500-7000 volumes of books with almost half on Islamic books and a good number out of print.

“God saved the ground floor as an evidence that God approves of our centre bringing Muslim & Christian leaders to study & share their faith with one another. We give all the glory to God,” he said.

The house which is a 4-bedroom ensuite duplex which had three rooms upstairs – the Bishop’s room, that of his wife, his library, gym and one other room – completely razed down with no single item taken away from it.

