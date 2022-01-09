Over 600 suspected criminals arrested in Ondo during Yelutide period

The State Commander of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said that no fewer than 600 suspected criminals were arrested in the state and 500 vehicles impounded, within two weeks during the just concluded Christmas and new year period.

Adetunji who disclosed this during a chat with newsmen in Akure said the suspects were arrested for their involvement in various criminal activities in the state during the festive season.

He said the development was part of the ‘Operation Clean-Up Phase 7’ embarked upon by the command in December 2021, saying some of the suspects had been charged to court

He said: ” We assured the people of Ondo State hitch-free Christmas and new year festivities and to the glory of God, throughout the period there were no criminal activities but in one or two instances where we had security breaches, the criminals were all arrested and brought to book.

“In the last one month, for only two weeks, the ban on unregistered vehicles and vehicles without permit and the abuse on the provision of the restriction on the use of okada in the night brought to a standstill 80percent criminal activities in Ondo State.

“Initially, people were not too happy until they realised that it was for their good again within the first 15 days of manning all major junctions and entry points of the state capital and all local government headquarters, we were able to arrest over 550 vehicles, we were able to arrest grossly over 600 suspects.

“Out of this number screened and brought about 45 of them to book and charged them to court. We found out that the criminal activities in the main towns went down completely and people travelling started having problems.

“That was why we moved to the border patrols and you will recall that within 48 hours of commencement of border patrol, we were confronted by kidnappers and armed robbers. Seventeen victims were rescued in two separate operations.”

The Amotekun boss, however, noted that the ‘operation clean up phase 7’ which was planned to end by January 2, 2022, had not ended following the current state of insecurity in the state.

“Initially we wanted to end the ‘operation clean up phase 7’ on January 2 but we have no choice than to extend it a little bit, considering the security situation. But later we will review the entire security operation with sister security agencies.”

