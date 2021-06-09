Over 600 illegal nursery, primary schools closed down in Osun, says govt

Latest News
By Tribune Online
600 illegal nursery closed, Centralised policing system, Oyetola condole Salaam, Osun releases N708m, Osun orders closure of school, bond certificates to retirees, Oyetola relaxes 24-hour curfew, Osun declares 24-hour curfew, Osun govt freezes LGs accounts, Osun gov releases N708m, Oyetola orders commissioners, Oyetola lauds fallen heroes, Oyinlola-led reconciliation committee, special public works programme, osun pension arrear, Osun orders schools to resume, Osun shuts Inisa Central Mosque
Oyetola

The Osun State government says it has closed down more than 600 nursery and primary schools operating without minimum standard requirements in the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Mr Folorunsho Bamisayemi, said this during an inter-ministerial news conference organised by the Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation on Wednesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

Bamisayemi said that the closure of the schools was part of the state government’s effort to sanitise the sector.

He said: “We have declared a war on mushroom schools. We have zero-tolerance for quacks in the system and schools that do not meet the required standard.

“We know the danger of mushroom schools because once the education foundation of a child is destroyed, it becomes difficult to build a solid structure on it.”

Bamisayemi said that it was now compulsory for anyone that wanted to establish a school to have a Teacher’s Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Certificate, among other requirements.

Also speaking, Mr Olalekan Badmus, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, said the government was feeding more than 30,000 vulnerable persons on a monthly basis under its food support scheme.

Badmus said that the state government was spending more than N100 million on the food support scheme every month.

“The vulnerable in the society are also a major concern for the governor, and that was how the issue of Osun Food Support Scheme came to be, with 30,000 people benefitting from the scheme monthly.

“We have successfully implemented the scheme over three months, and we have done rice components and semovita.

“We are also looking at the possibility of having a ‘combo’ package that will break the monotony of one food component.

“We have ensured the credibility of the scheme through reliance on the World Bank verified social register to identify the vulnerable.

“We have also ensured feedback mechanism to monitor the effectiveness of this scheme,” Badmus said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No! TETFund Not Offering Nigerian Students N20,000 Grant

CLAIM: A website claims that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is offering Nigerian students N20,000 grant. This is being sent to unsuspecting students as a bulk SMS with the name Tetfund2021.Over 600 illegal nursery, primary schools closed down in Osun, says govt

Over 600 illegal nursery, primary schools closed down in Osun, says govt

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Tired of staying in Nigeria? Let us help you relocate with ease. Click here to send a WhatsApp message now.

You might also like
Latest News

Sanwo-Olu pays condolence visit to T.B Joshua’s family, SCOAN

Latest News

Again, female kidnap victim rescued, as Delta CP seeks more timely info from public

Latest News

Abiodun inaugurates governing council of Multi-Door Courthouse

Latest News

I’m ready to die in the hands of Kidnappers, if…, says el-Rufai’s…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More