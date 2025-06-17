Over 60% of TVET graduates now employed or running businesses — FG

The National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, held a one-day evaluative workshop in Kebbi State, where it was revealed that over 60% of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) graduates have secured employment or started their own businesses in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, disclosed this at a one-day evaluative workshop with beneficiaries and implementers of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) programme in Birnin Kebbi earlier in the week.

According to him, the NPRGS is a key government initiative designed to accelerate national development by lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade.

Dr. Ebimaro explained that the goals of the NPRGS would be achieved through four core pillars: macroeconomic stabilization, industrialization, trade and growth, and redistributive programmes.

The programme has been strategically implemented through five critical components, including the Agriculture for Food and Job Programme (AFJP), Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, Rural Roads Construction Programme, Productivity Improvement Programme, and Training and Skill Acquisition Programme.

Ag. Perm Sec. highlighted the achievements of the programme, saying, “In alignment with these goals, the programme has been strategically implemented through five critical components… Equipping young Nigerians with employable skills for self-reliance and sustainable job creation.” He also revealed that recent field evaluation findings showed a 25–30% increase in crop yields, over 60% of TVET graduates securing employment or starting businesses, and enhanced rural road infrastructure.

The Acting Permanent Secretary urged stakeholders to be open, analytical, and forward-thinking in their contributions. “Your insights, recommendations, and experiences will be instrumental in shaping the future of NPRGS and ensuring that its impact remains far-reaching, inclusive, and sustainable.”

Mrs. Ayinde-Yakubu Olasumbo, Director of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Department of the Ministry, who represented the Ag. Permanent Secretary, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth, job creation, and national prosperity.

Emphasising that the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth, job creation, and national prosperity cannot be overemphasised.

Earlier, Mr. Gomina Mohammed, the Head of Evaluation from the Ministry, explained that the evaluative workshop was essential to assess the impact, efficiency, and sustainability of the intervention on the lives of the beneficiaries and communities.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE