Over 6.5m persons received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria ― FG 

THE Federal Government has disclosed that a total of 6,504,043 eligible persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria as of Monday the 29th of November 2021.

Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, who made this known at the National briefing of Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 on Monday, confirmed that about 3.5 persons have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and that “None of these persons has died as a result of taking COVID-19 vaccine.”

He also disclosed that the country has so far over 30 million doses of the vaccines at hand, while another 60 million has been committed before the first quarter of 2022.

He reminded all Federal Government employees that starting from December 1st, 2021, they would be required to show evidence of being vaccinated against COVID-19, or a negative PCR result done within 72 hours before being allowed into their offices.

“To further ease access to COVID-19 vaccines by Government employees, we have also commenced office-to-office vaccination in Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“What this simply means is that employees who are yet to be vaccinated will find a vaccination site around their offices to register and get vaccinated.

“This will help in preventing the excuse of having to leave their place of employment to a distant vaccination site.

“We would like to also state that, from time to time, civil servants will be picked at random to check or assess their COVID-19 antibody titre to detect persons who may have fraudulently acquired the vaccination cards without vaccination.

“Anyone who has been found to have fraudulently obtained the vaccination card without vaccination would be handed over to the law enforcement authorities. The vaccines are free and are available at sites close to you.

“We have also engaged and are collaborating with the Nigerian Military, Police and the Para-Military institutions in the establishment of mass vaccination sites in their locations around the country. We will also be assisting with the deployment of our vaccination teams to all sites identified by these institutions,” he said.

