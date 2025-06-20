The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mrs Zubaida Umar, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to effective disaster management and building resilience across Nigeria.

Mrs Umar gave the assurance in Abuja during an interactive session with a delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by its Nigeria Chief Representative, Mr Yuzurio Susumu.

According to data collated on the agency’s incidence dashboard, the frequency of occurrences showed: fire outbreak – 77, armed banditry – 34, windstorm – 26, community clashes – 20, automobile accidents – 16, flood – 11, rainstorm – 11, insurgency – 7, bomb explosion – 4, farmer-herder clashes – 4, building collapse – 3, tanker explosion – 3, erosion – 1, and oil spillage – 1.

The NEMA boss, who outlined some of the agency’s achievements beyond ongoing search and rescue operations, distribution of food and non-food relief items, nationwide public awareness and collaboration with states and other stakeholders, said: “These are further progresses we have made. The National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and Action Plan is waiting for validation. I know in the coming week, about a week plus, we are reviewing and then validation is coming at the second week of July, hopefully.

“So these are some of the other actions that we have been taking, production and validation of the Nigerian Hazard Risk Country Analysis, validation and presentation of National Hazard Risk Response Plan. And then we also have a partnership with NEMA, African Re and UNDP looking at risk financing and insurance and how to drive this process through because there’s a low response to risk finances.”

While stressing the need for greater support to enhance the agency’s capacity, she highlighted several challenges and associated risks.

“Now looking across here, our outlook, it shows that between 2024 and 2025, about 35 states were affected, both at the high risk, medium risk, and low risk. And 1.2 million people have been displaced.

“Critical infrastructure has been affected, be it roads, services, bridges, and health facilities. Losses of lives and livelihood along the riverine areas and the low-lying communities, it’s very glaring, because at the time that these rains and floods exceed their bounds, it affects the people there, and then it challenges even their daily sustenance. And then when we come to look at some of these, some of it is just not natural, but our urban culture, the poor drainage, effects of climate change and population pressure as well. We know that it also complicates this issue for us.”

While giving an update on the flood risk for 2025, Mrs Umar noted that some flood forecasts are already manifesting.

“Some are already occurring, like Mokwa, that the response is still going on. And then going back, to just reflect on it, it gives us an idea of what happened in 2024, and we can look later and see the event change. Is it getting worse? Is climate change affecting?

“So about 5 million people affected in 2024, displaced about 1.2 million. We lost over 1,000 lives; 16,000 individuals were injured, about 100 and above houses were destroyed, and 1,000,000 farmlands affected.

“Some of the other information. So looking back here, it says 12 states, and we can see some of this forecast already happening in some of the high-risk states. Niger was among, and we can see the effects of some of the flooding there.

“And then the medium-risk states, we also have 12 and 13 remain at the low risk. This information was given to us by some of our partners and also some of our own documents. Part of what we did was stepping it out and translating some of this technical data into actionable plans.

“How do we go and let people know, aside from us in the technical circle, but people at the community level needed to start working for themselves. So this year we also went to the field to take that message of preparedness to the communities. Now looking at our dashboard already for this year, we have had reports from already 34 States.

“We have about 690 people already affected, displaced. We’re looking at 264,000 plus and ongoing for some of these situations. This already gives us like halfway into the year, the enormous challenges we’re already facing with flooding and some adverse effects.”

On the Mokwa flooding disaster, she disclosed that: over 3,000 people were affected, over 1,005 displaced. We have missing people, over 100 dead people, over 100 missing and injured. Some of those who have assisted with the response include the World Health Organization, UN Migration, UNHCR and others.

“So the action has been strong on ground and much needed support always will be needed to continue enhancing this work. So part of what we said in preparedness for some of these predictions that we did, this year we launched a national preparedness and response campaign, which was to go to states and community levels to talk directly to people to encourage community action in preparedness, planning and response. Good to say we developed from last year, which we visited about 24 states, to this year, which we covered the entire country and entire communities.”

She also unveiled the agency’s plan to conduct simulation exercises in Anambra and Kano States respectively.

In his remarks, JICA’s Nigeria Chief Representative, Mr Yuzurio Susumu, expressed the agency’s readiness to support NEMA and Nigeria in disaster management and emergency response, while also offering condolences to the Nigerian government over the recent flood disaster in Mokwa, Niger State.

On his part, Project Formulation Advisor, Mr Keisuke Matsushita, emphasised the need to establish a technical committee to develop modalities for capacity building in Japan. According to him, this would require the Japanese government’s approval.

“We would like to explore a possible collaboration and support in this area in the long term. As you know, we have a track record of supporting, I mean, JICA provided some emergency relief supplies in 2014. So, in that case, we need to respond very quickly to respond to emergency.

“So, in the long term, we want to explore how to respond quickly so that we can address these challenges. So, I mean, disaster happens unexpectedly. So, good preparedness is essential for us to provide necessary relief to those affected.

“So, we want to discuss in detail, maybe we cannot reach a conclusion at this meeting, but we want to further discuss about how to prepare some logistical or procedure agreement between NEMA and JICA about supplying relief. So, this requires further technical discussions within technical team. So, I would like to propose another opportunity to discuss further.

“So, this is one. And then, another thing we would like to discuss today is sort of long term capacity building. I believe, as presented in the earlier presentation, NEMA is requesting long term capacity building in this area.

“So, I believe we can align with this request. So, more specifically, you know, given frequent flooding disasters, JICA has been hoping to provide some capacity building, especially training program on disaster management. So, the training is one of the critical actions, or how to say, critical elements to nurture human resource within Nigeria.

“Not only NEMA, maybe within whole federal government, we need to develop sustained human resources to address these flood disasters. So, in this sense, we would like to propose formulating some training program with you and JICA. And we expect the training to happen in Japan.

“So, in terms of some arrangements necessary to begin this training program, we need approval of government of Japan, which is a diplomatic required procedure. So, annually, each MDA is required to submit its application to the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning around mid-July, which is one month away from now. So, this year, the submission deadline is around 15th of July. So, JICA wants to work with NEMA to develop draft training content and application to Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, if you agree.

“So, we would like to discuss, you know, we would like to have a technical discussion about training content, potential training content, and also some procedure arrangements.

“And next thing, we are expecting to provide some more workshop around in August or September. In this time, JICA’s experts in flood disaster management or water resources can visit Nigeria. And then, we would like to hold some workshop inviting relevant agencies addressing flood management, including NEMA and also some other agencies related to disaster management.”

