Over 500 residents benefit from Lions Club free diabetes screening in Osun

No fewer than 500 community members of Iragbiji in the Boripe local government area of Osun State were on Saturday provided with free diabetes screening and treatment by the state’s Lions Club International, District 404B2.

The programme which was put together to celebrate this year “2022 World diabetes day” was held at the palace of Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrosheed Ayotunde Olabomi in the town and attracted community members including palace chiefs, aged men and women and younger ones and a host of others.

Speaking at the Programme, the monarch, charged beneficiaries and residents of the community to always be vigilant of their health status and preached against eating late at night. Oba Olabomi who advised them to always do regular checkups appreciated the organisers of the programme and affirmed that the community centre could play its own part in supporting the club.

In her own submission, the chairperson, diabetes awareness and action for the 2022/2023 lion service year, Hajia Toyin Adesoye remarked that the club provided screening and treatment for the people to improve their health as a way of giving back to society.

She said; “The program is in line with the Lions International club’s mission to provide health services to the community.

“The Lions in Osun Axis in conjunction with Sugar and Cholesterol Control Foundation(SACCOF) are here today to screen and provide medical help to the people of Iragbiji.

“This program is one of the five core projects of lions which we normally do every year and it is to celebrate world diabetes day. “We intend to screen about 1000 people. We are also going to provide treatment for them. We want our people to be healthy. We believe that providing such screening and treatment for our people will go a long way in making them healthy”.

In his word, the District Governor, Lion Lekan Owolabi, represented by the past district governor, Ademola Adesoye, said the club’s focus is service to humanity, adding that over a million was expended on the exercise.

“The Lions in Osun State is doing this in commemoration of World Diabetes day. The focus of our club is service to humanity and we are always ready to give back to society. We are spending over 1 million naira on the programme,” he noted.

