No fewer than 500 residents of Ajaba community in Ila Local Government Area of Osun State have benefited from a free medical outreach.

This event was part of the activities lined up to celebrate the one-year coronation anniversary of the community’s traditional ruler, the Owaloja of Kajola Ajaba, Oba Bisiriyu Adeniji.

The outreach, which included free blood pressure tests, eye check-ups, blood tests, and the distribution of free medications and eyeglasses, was sponsored by Dr. Fikayo Benson-Adeyemi, the Executive Director of the Benson Adeyemi Foundation (BAF).

Speaking at the outreach on Friday, the Director of Innovation, Ibukun Akomolafe, noted that the motive behind the outreach was to contribute to the growth and development of the society through meaningful programs that support and bring succour to the less privileged.

“We are here to carry out an extensive medical outreach to mark the king’s one-year coronation anniversary. This includes medical checkups, blood tests, and ensuring they have access to doctors,” Akomolafe said.

“We will be treating over 500 people, we believe that bringing medical healthcare to this number of people in this community will go along way because we know the importance of early detection if disease and minor diseases that can be treated once detected early.”

However, in his remark, Oba Adeniji urged the government at all level to emulate the Benson Adeyemi Foundation’s gesture by providing free and affordable health care for people in the rural area.

In his words, “this program is part of the programs rolled out to mark my one year anniversary as a King, and that is why my son, Fikayo Benson-Adeyemi of Benson Adeyemi Foundation (BAF) use the opportunity to support me with free medical outreach.

“If an individual can do this, the government can help us too. You know some people untimely death due to the fact that they can’t afford adequate health care. So the government should come to the rescue of people leaving in the rural area.”

