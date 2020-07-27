Over 5 million Nigerian youths apply for 400,000 N-Power jobs, says minister

Five million Nigerian youths have so far applied for 400,000 N-Power jobs, with the deadline for the current Batch C online application extended to August 8.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq said this on Monday.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, “One month after the portal opened for Batch C applications we are happy to announce that we have received over 5 million applications underlining enthusiasm for the programme.

“In a bid to extend the opportunity to all Nigerians and ensure it is truly inclusive

“The portal will close at midnight on August 8, 2020.”

The N-Power programme was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016. Thousands of beneficiaries are spread across key industries targeted by the programme including Agriculture, Health, Education, and Tax.

Last month, the ministry announced the disengagement of both batches A and B volunteers.