Over 46,000 candidates sit for teachers’ professional exams ―TRCN

THE Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria has disclosed that it has successfully conducted July diet of the 2020 teachers’ Professional Qualifications Examination for N46,000 candidates across 35 states of the federation.

The Council said examination was hitch-free, observing all social distancing protocols and other COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, made this known in Abuja while declaring open a one-day workshop organised by the Council in collaboration with Education Correspondents Association of Nigeria (ECAN).

Ajiboye who was represented by Dr Magaji Waziri, the Assistant Director, Department of Planning, Research and Statistics of TRCN at the workshop with a theme: “Regulating the Teaching Profession in COVID-19.

He explained that the examination was conducted in batches engaged batch system in the conduct of the examinations which was Computer Based Test.

He, however, disclosed that the professional qualifying examination could not hold in Kaduna State because the Council was unable to secure the approval of the State government ostensibly because of the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the Sate.

“The PQE was not conducted in Kaduna State, we wrote to the Governor of the State seeking permission to conduct this exam in July, we did not get approval. There were worrisome figures of COVID 19 cases in the state, this may be part of their reasons. We are ready as soon as they are ready,” he said.

He noted that ensuring the professionalism of teaching was key to achieving quality education in the country, warning that unqualified teachers would no longer have a place in the nation’s classrooms.

While urging teachers to improve themselves for the good of the teaching profession, Ajiboye insisted that teachers have a task which must be translated to quality education in the country.

He further noted that TRCN was working on strategies aimed at repositioning the teaching profession in the country.

He said: “The theme seeks to address the burning issue of the teaching profession in the period of a pandemic. The issue of the teaching profession has been in the front burner in recent years.

“The workshop is apt, highly commendable and the transformative tendencies it could bring will address the issues through a functional programme of the TRCN.

“The COVID-19 global health crisis threatens to significantly slow progress towards many of the global goals, in particular, the Sustainable Development Goals. It is also likely to exacerbate the global learning crisis and global education inequalities as the impact will fall disproportionately on the poorest,” he said

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE