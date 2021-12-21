Over 45 farmers killed in Nasarawa, death toll in Kaduna bandits’ attack rises to 40

OVER 45 farmers have been reported killed and scores injured following renewed hostilities in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Findings by the Nigerian Tribune gathered that the first attack, which started on Friday morning, continued up till Sunday night.

According to an eyewitness, trouble started when a herder was killed by unidentified hoodlums on Friday at Obi.

The following day, it was gathered there were reprisals in more than 12 communities across the three local government areas of the state.

Sources further revealed that thousands of farmers in the communities have been displaced following the attacks, while dozens of others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across the local government areas.

While visiting the troubled areas, the state governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, condemned the act, describing the killings as senseless and barbaric.

He tasked security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the act, saying all those involved would not be spared.

Sule also called on the communities to live in peace, saying without peace, there would not be development.

Meanwhile, security agencies carrying out search operations in Giwa Local Government Area have reported to the Kaduna State government the discovery of two additional bodies following the weekend’s attack in some villages in the area.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu in Giwa Local Government Area of the state were attacked by bandits, with 38 people confirmed dead as of Sunday.

The statement said the latest discovery of two more bodies brings the death toll from the attack to 40.

