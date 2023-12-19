Over $3billion is lost to agricultural inputs counterfeiting in Nigeria annually.

This came to the fore at a convergence of poultry farmers on development of Risk-Based Inspection Protocols in Various Livestock Value Chains under the auspices of the Nigerian Institute of Animal Science (NIAS) and Promex Multi-Services Nigeria Limited, held at the University of Ibadan.

Delivering the key presentation at the event, a resource person, Mr Ayo Okediji bemoaned that Nigerian farmers continued to suffer losses owing to rampant counterfeiting and low-quality agric inputs.

Okediji, who is Chief Executive Officer, Agdyna Limited, also lamented noncompliance to good agric practices such that there was huge reliance on imports, further straining farmers’ access to profit.

To combat counterfeit day-old chicks, the event saw poultry farmers sensitised about the Farmsured Technology, which is a regulatory instrument for checking day-old chicks adulteration in Nigeria.

He said the Farmsured Technology will enable farmers to access high quality agric inputs, gain insights and track quality day-old chicks.

The technology, he added, helped add value to NIAS operations in terms of standardising livestock service centres, combating multiple taxations, product tracking and supply chain traceability and protecting interests of breeder farms and hatchery operators.

Speaking, NIAS’ Head, Inspectorate and Compliance, Mr Olufemi Atunbi, said the use of technology to guarantee day-old chicks protection and quality was long overdue.

With the technology, he said agro-inputs will come in sealed, unadulterated, protected from tampering and diversion.

Chief Executive Officer, Promex Multi-Services Nigeria Limited, Mr Abiola Bolumole said the technology will improve efficiency in the production process, ensure reduction in losses due to substandard inputs.

He added that the technology will improve traceability, transparency and guarantee sustainable profit.

Giving his remarks, Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), Oyo State, Mr Kunle Omidokun said with hyper rise in prices of inputs, implementing technologies that optimise feed production processes was expedient.

In a dynamic world of poultry farming, Omidokun stressed that the protection of day-old chicks was a critical aspect that directly impacts the sustainability and success of farms, hence the Farmsured Technology was in order.

He described the technology as a significant leap forward in safeguarding poultry assets and one that would bolster the poultry ecosystem.

