Over 33,000 PVCs awaiting collection in Jigawa ― INEC

THE Jigawa State office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said a total of 33,183 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are ready for collection in the state.

This was made public in a press statement issued, signed and made available to Tribune Online in Dutse, the state capital by the acting administration secretary of the commission in the state, Malam Ibrahim Idris.

The commission said the PVCs were for voters who registered between June and December 2021 in the state.

Malam Idris in the statement called on the eligible voters to hold their printout earlier issued during the registration for easy identification during the collection.

The statement stated further that “collection by proxy is not allowed as photograph and thumbprint of prospective eligible voters will require to be captured before collection.”

The administrative secretary maintained that all eligible voters were to go to 27 local government commission’s offices from 9 am to 3 pm on all five working days, adding that “the issuance is free.”





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…