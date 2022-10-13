Over 3000 visitors across Africa to grace 2022 Akwaaba Travel Fair

A travel company, Wakanow, has signed a partnership with the biggest travel expo in West Africa to deliver the 18th edition of the Akwaaba African Travel Market holding between October 31 and November 1, 2022, at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos.

Akwaaba African Travel Market is an annual international travel, tourism, and hospitality event which has become one of the top five travel events in Africa and the leading tourism marketing platform in West Africa. Over the years, it has attracted exhibitors from over 20 countries.

Major highlights of the 2022 travel expo will be the second edition of the Africa Travel 100 Women Awards, the Youth in Tourism Conference and the Medical Tourism session.

Commenting on the development, the organizer of the Akwaaba Travel Fair, Mr Ikechi Uko, while lauding the partnership and describing Wakanow as a great African brand and one of the biggest travel companies in Africa, declared: “We are happy to associate with such a powerful organization to grow tourism and travel in Africa. The partnership with Wakanow for this year’s event is special because this year marks the return of the Africa Travel 100 Women’s award at Akwaaba African Travel Market. We will be joined by women of high influence from over 25 countries in Africa for the awards. Wakanow and Akwaaba are winning brands of Africa.”

Also reacting to the strategic partnership, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, Mr Bayo Deji noted that Akwaaba resonates with the Wakanow brand saying: “Wakanow is all about defining the future in the travel industry, opening new doors, and fostering creating ease of travel, and we are proud to be a part of an event that celebrates what we represent as a brand.”

Organizers of the fair have decided to prioritize Medical Tourism and Health Insurance at this year’s edition because of the increasing importance of Medical Tourism in Africa.

Notable attendees at the session will include hospitals from UAE, India, and other Asian countries. Also, in attendance will be hospitals and medical professionals from Turkiye as that nation is fast becoming the most popular destination for medical tourism with its top-grade facilities and world-class care system. Over 3000 visitors from across are expected at the travels expo.