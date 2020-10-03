Over 3,000 APC, ADC, ADP members join PDP in Oyo

No fewer than 3,000 members from the main opposition party in Oyo State, All Progressives Congress, (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and African Democratic Party (ADP) decamped to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbomoso North local government area of Oyo State.

Leading thousands of members of the three political parties to the PDP in the council area, a medical practitioner, philanthropist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Hon Dr. Paul Olukunle Ajagbe, stated that they resolved to leave their respective parties to join the ruling PDP as a result of the good works of governor Seyi Makinde in turning around Oyo State within a short period of time.

The defectors alongside Dr Paul Ajagbe and PDP excos moved in thousands along major roads, including; Masifa road, Orita Naira, and Oke-Ado Akintola road in the headquarters of the local government with victory songs, before they later assembled at the PDP zonal Party secretariat, Oke-Ado for their integration into the ruling party.

Ajagbe said he and his loyalists, supporters and followers moved out of the bondage of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other parties, describing the parties as moribund. He, therefore, urged other politicians that remained in the listed parties to park their things and join the moving train for the betterment of the state and her citizens.

The Onirese House foundation founder added that among what drove them out of the APC also is the internal crises and lingering issue of leadership that has been rocking the party, adding that they sat and took a decision that they cannot continue to be in a party where there is no focus and direction.

Also speaking, Hon Alade Solomon and Mr Adeolu Adewuyi disclosed that the need to leave the All Progressives Congress necessitated by the lack of focus, vision and internal democracy within the party.

Receiving the decampees, PDP chairman in Ogbomoso North Local Government, Hon George Ogunlade, while receiving the decampees on behalf of the State Chairman of the party, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, noted that the event was remarkable for the PDP members and loyalists in the local government area and Oyo State in general, promising the new members that their interest would be jealously protected and they would not regret their coming to the PDP.

He saluted the courage of the decampees to take the bull by the horn for dumping their former parties to join the PDP for building new Oyo State, urging the new and old members to work as a team for the success of the party in future elections.

Speaking further, Hon George Ogunlade said the PDP in Ogbomoso is happy to have someone like Dr Paul amidst them, someone he said the PDP has been benefiting from his philanthropic gestures even before he began moves to join them.

He said, “I recall this year, a member of PDP has benefited from his philanthropic act as he did a few surgical operations for her without collecting a dime when he joined PDP with these kinds of people among us no more any other political party in Ogbomoso apart from PDP.”

Other PDP leaders who received the defectors were; Alhaji Abdulsalam Ahmed, Prince Ishmaila Akande, Hon Oyedele Oyeyiola, Mrs Grace Areo, all working committee of PDP in Ogbomoso North among others.

