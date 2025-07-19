Over 3,000 Abuja natives with disabilities seek empowerment

Some natives with disabilities in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have appealed to the government for economic, cultural and social empowerment of over 3000 persons living with disabilities to alleviate poverty and end street begging amongst them in Abuja.

Acting under the umbrella of Original Inhabitants with Disabilities, the group made the appeal at a Consultative Forum on the state of their plight on Saturday in Kuje, Abuja.

The President, Original Inhabitants with Disabilities in the FCT, Festus Yakubu, revealed that FCT has over 3000 original inhabitants with disabilities who are natives with various physical challenges in the six area councils of the FCT.

Some of these people are physically challenged with conditions such as visual impairment, amputated arms and legs, hearing and speaking impairment, among other challenges.

Yakubu emphasised the need for the physically challenged to be culturally, socially and economically empowered.

He appealed to political elites in the area to adhere to the disability act signed into law during the previous administration by former president Muhammad Buhari to enable them have good livelihood instead of street begging.

A Laboratory scientist, Adiko Musa, whose amputation was caused by an accident in 2014, narrated how unemployment has turned him into a shoe maker.

The North central Coordinator, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, Comrade Maikumo and the chairman of FCT Chapter of the same Association, Comrade Joseph Wakili called for the rehabilitation of persons living with disabilities centres in the Territory.

On her part, the Chairperson Wives of FCT Traditional Rulers Association and the wife of Ona of Abaji, Hajiya Hawa Adamu promised to canvass more for their cultural and political inclusion in the FCT.

The theme of the Consultative Forum is “Promoting the Economic Cultural, Social and Political rights of FCT Original Inhabitants with Disabilities organised by a non-governmental organisation the Arthur Foundation.

