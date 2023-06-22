More than 300 caterers and restaurant owners in Kwara have been engaged in enlightenment training programme on hygienic food presentation by the Nestle Professional, an arm of Out- of-Home business for Nestle Food Company.

Speaking during the training programme in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, Business Manager, Nestle Professional, Funmi Osineye, also said that the programme aimed to teach the food merchants rudiments of basic cooking and what they stand to benefit when they do the right thing.

”We see food joints everywhere around the city of Ilorin and we believe that Ilorin people love good food.

“So, we see it as an opportunity to engage food vendors, restaurant owners, caterers and students from catering schools, bring them together under one umbrella and teach them the rudiments of basic cooking and what they stand to benefit when they do the right thing.

”We are leveraging on the partnership to educate them on convenient use of one of our products, maggi, and also sell our products. So, it’s a win-win situation”, Mrs. Osineye said.

Osineye also said that the aim of the programme was to have convenient solution for the caterers in terms of products that are easy for them to use.

”We deal with the business of food and we cater for out-of-home like caterers, food vendors, restaurant owners, and hotel owners.

”The regular maggi has wrapper that has to be unwrapped before use. But this one is already in powdered form. It is just to scoop whatever quantity they need into the food.

”So, we have more than 300 caterers here together with students from catering schools that are still learning.

”This is because we want to expose them early enough and move them into the fold as they are learning,” she said.

The business manager added that Ilorin was selected after the campaign in Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano because there are food joints and restaurants around the city, hence the opportunity was leveraged on.





The Nestle Business Manager, however, debunked the hoax that consumption of seasoning was harmful to health, stating that

the base for maggi is soya, adding that soya is rich in protein.

”It is less of chemical and more of things that are grown in Nigeria. So, this is also a form of engagement for our local farmers because we encourage them by buying from them”, she said.

President, Association of Caterers and Restaurant Owners, Mrs. Olayinka Atoyebi, appreciated the company’s efforts over the years in using members of the association for their promo and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

Some of the catering schools represented at the events are IVTEC, Ajase-Ipo, Imi-Ini Venture, Best Apple Treat, among others.

