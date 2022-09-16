Over 3 million patients die annually due to medication errors globally ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said, global estimates show that medication errors contribute to over 3 million deaths every year adding that the situation has been exacerbated by overwhelmed health systems during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHO regional director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, in her message 2022 World Patient Safety Day, with the theme: “Medication Safety: Medication Without Harm”, said about one in every four cases of preventable medication harm is clinically severe, or life-threatening.

The day is marked on 17 September of every year, with the aim of raising awareness of the importance of people-centred care and preventing harm to patients.

Moeti noted that this year’s theme specifically draws attention to the need to improve systems to support safe medication and address unsafe practices.

“It focuses on three primary areas, namely: high-risk situations; transitions of care; and polypharmacy, which is the use of multiple medicines at once. Polypharmacy is particularly common amongst older people with chronic health diseases,” he said.

According to WHO regional director for Africa, medication errors occur most commonly due to weaknesses in medication systems, and are aggravated by shortages of well-trained health staff, and poor working and environmental conditions for delivery of quality health care.

Moeti noted that consequently, patients’ rights to medication without prejudice can be compromised through inappropriate prescribing, transcribing, dispensing, administration and monitoring practices.





“While there is limited data for the African continent, it is generally acknowledged that there is a high magnitude of unsafe medication practices. Among low- and middle-income countries, the African Region has the highest prevalence of substandard and counterfeit medicines (18.7%).” Moeti said.

She, however, warned that administration of surplus medication at home, the purchase of medication from pharmacies on the advice of friends and relatives rather than trained professionals, and the use of old prescriptions to buy medication to treat a current ailment, are all common practices that should be avoided.

“One study done in 2021 shows that as many as one in every three respondents admitted to self-medicating to prevent COVID-19. This is unacceptably high because such unguided practices often lead to dangerous consequences as a result of drug interactions, or incorrect administration, dosage or choice of treatment.”

She said the consequences of this include delays in treating diseases, dependence and abuse, disability, and even death.

According to her, weak medication systems and/or human factors are the major contributory factors to unsafe practices, with many countries lacking the capacity to detect, evaluate and prevent medicine safety issues.

“As WHO, we are working with member states to implement the WHO global patient safety action plan 2021 to 2030. A regional patient safety strategy and road map are currently being developed to guide its implementation.”

“Some notable highlights include support to establish and strengthen national medicine regulatory authorities (NRAs), by building regulatory capacity and promoting regulatory harmonisation and cooperation. Strengthened regulatory systems serve to eliminate barriers which impede access to safe, effective and quality-assured medical products.

“Efforts to enhance the role of health technologies in medication decision-making, including initiatives to reduce antimicrobial resistance, have led to eight countries being assisted to implement antimicrobial stewardship interventions at national and health care facility level.

“WHO is also supporting overall improvements in Infection Prevention and Control, IPC, measures, including injection safety, in all member states.

“The global campaign’s call to action is “KNOW. CHECK. ASK”. It aims to encourage and empower patients and their caregivers, as well as health care professionals (nurses, physicians, pharmacists), to take a more active role in ensuring safer medication practices, and medication-use processes.

“On World Patient Safety Day today, I urge all stakeholders to fully commit to implementing the WHO global patient safety challenge: Medication without harm, and to accelerate the actions necessary to ensure safe medication practices.”.

“The need for accurate data and information to guide future decision-making and optimisation of therapeutics for good treatment outcomes in the region cannot be overemphasised.”