Over 3 million Nigerians have registered for N-Power’s 400,000 jobs in one week

No fewer than 3,000,000 Nigerians have so far registered for the Batch C of the N-Power programme in about one week, according to the Minister of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include N-Power, National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT), and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

As part of efforts geared toward ensuring successful implementation of the programme, the Minister also announced the Ministry’s resolve on the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment Programmes.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry’s Deputy Director (Information), Mrs Rhoda Iliya explained that the “enrolment of beneficiaries for N-power Batch C commenced on Friday, June 26th, 2020 and has received over 3 million applications since the portal opened.

“The application process will be concluded as soon as possible to provide additional Nigerian youths access to the programme.”

The Minister also commended the Independent Monitors “for their service in monitoring the activities and programmes of the National Social Investment Programmes.

“As we commence the transition of Batch A and B N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry will conclude activities of the Independent Monitors enrolled with those two batches by 31st July 2020.

“The Federal Government appreciates their support during the period of engagement and looks forward to onboarding a new set of monitors with the roll-out of the Integrated National Social Investment Programme, set to kick-off when the new N-Power Batch C beneficiaries come onboard,” she said.

