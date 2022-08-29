Over 3 million households to get mosquito nets in Niger

The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), in conjunction with the Niger State government and Society for Family Health (SFH) as well as other development partners, has concluded plans to flag off the 2022 mass distribution of treated mosquito nets to over three million households across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The Director/Campaign Manager of NMEP, Mr. John Ocholi, who made the disclosure during a courtesy call on the wife of the Niger State governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello in Minna ahead of a media orientation in Minna, hinted that the nets would be distributed through a door-to-door approach to households across 275 wards in parts of the 25 local government areas in the state in September.

Ocholi explained further that the mass distribution campaign is meant to ensure that for every two persons in a household in Niger, one treated mosquito net is available for protection from mosquitoes bite that spread malaria.

He said, “the distribution will be done using Information and Communication Technologies for Development (ICT-4D) to capture households information.”

The campaign manager stressed that household registration and distribution of the nets would run from September 1 to September 12 emphasising that households must make someone available at home within the period of the treated mosquito nets distribution exercise to provide accurate information to the mobilisation and distribution teams, as well as the collecting of the nets.

Ocholi, who announced at the occasion that the President, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is 2022 net Ambassador for Nigeria while the wife of Niger State governor, Dr. Amina Bello is the net Ambassador for Niger State

In her acceptance speech shortly after her investiture as the net Ambassador for Niger State, Mrs Bello expressed delight to stand in their midst as the net Ambassador for Niger State, just as she appreciated the Federal Ministry of Health, through the National Malaria Elimination Programme in collaboration with the Niger State Ministry of Health and the Roll Back Malaria Partners for choosing her as the net Ambassador for Niger State.

Mrs Bello, a consultant gynecologist and founder of a non-government organisation (NGO), Raise Foundation, said: “I wish to extend my regards to the government and Roll Back Malaria Partners for providing free insecticide treated nets to all households in Niger State to protect us and our families from mosquito bites.

“Malaria, being the most common public health problem in Nigeria, affects almost all Nigerians, especially children under five years of age and pregnant women. It should be taken seriously.”

