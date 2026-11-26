The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has again showcased the landmark achievements of the present administration in another critical need of the populace: the provision of affordable housing.

“Over the past three years, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has facilitated the financing and delivery of over 26,000 housing units and generated 525,100 real estate construction jobs nationwide,” Dele Alake, spokesperson of the APC-PCC, disclosed in a statement on Thursday.

According to Alake, as at October this year, more than ₦158 billion had been disbursed in mortgage financing to 2,269 homebuyers by the MOFI Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF), through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI).

“The fund financed properties valued at more than ₦279 billion, while 695 housing units have received offtake guarantees, creating a ready market for private-sector property development.”

“Under the MOFI mortgage financing programme, 6,620 properties have been listed on the fund’s platform, with 21 financial institutions providing mortgage services across 28 states and all six geopolitical zones..”

The APC-PCC declared that since last March, over ₦1 trillion had been dedicated to MREIF for the housing finance programme, to expand access to affordable mortgages and mobilise private investment in the housing sector.

“So far, the fund has catalysed the conditions needed to deliver housing at scale through financial institutions, capital markets, and the building materials sector, while deepening Nigeria’s mortgage market.

“To enable more Nigerians to own homes, President Tinubu’s administration recognises that affordable mortgage loans, reasonably priced developer financing, and local production of building materials are crucial to reducing housing costs and expanding construction activities.”

The statement maintained that the numerous housing projects being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) had created 525,100 real estate construction jobs over the past three years.

The APC-PCC statement disclosed that, under the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates Programme, the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development was building 10,328 housing units at different stages of completion, while the FHA was delivering 3,341 units, including 1,550 units for armed forces personnel in Jabi, Abuja.

The statement further read: “The projects include 2,744 units at the Renewed Hope City in Abuja, 2,000 in Kano, and 2,084 in Lagos. “Another 3,500 units are being developed under the Renewed Hope Estates Programme across 14 states. The FHA is delivering 1,200 units at Apo Guzape, 150 units at Ajoda Ibadan, and 337 units at Bwari and malls in Gwarinpa and Lugbe, all in Abuja.

“FMBN accounts for another 11,294 housing units — comprising 9,076 units financed between 2024 and 2025 and 2,218 units delivered in the first quarter of 2026.

“The ministry’s housing projects are estimated to have generated 258,200 employment opportunities, while FMBN’s housing interventions have generated 226,900. In 2025, FMBN disbursed more than ₦120 billion in housing and mortgage loans.

“Under MREIF, beneficiaries can access mortgage loans at an interest rate of 9.75 per cent per annum, with repayment periods of up to 20 years and a minimum equity contribution of 10 per cent. The fund raised an initial ₦250 billion, comprising ₦150 billion in concessionary Federal Government funding and ₦100 billion in private commercial investment.

In a bid to provide more opportunities for Nigerians, the Federal Government has also introduced the Renewed Hope Social Housing Programme, which targets 77,400 housing units across the 774 local government areas.