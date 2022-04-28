Over 250 stakeholders to attend LAAC 26th annual conference

NO fewer than 250 travel and aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the diaspora would participate at the 26th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) coming up on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Lagos.

The speakers drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers and others would discuss in-depth the economic and safety implications surrounding sunset airports in Nigeria.

The theme of the 2022 LAAC Annual Conference, ‘Sunset airports: Economic and safety implications,’ according to the conference committee’s chairman, Mr Chinedu Eze, was informed by the multiple challenges that operation of sunset airports in Nigeria had faced over the years.

According to him, while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the restriction, some stakeholders feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights.

Explaining that the avenue would be the right place for major players to discuss the burning issue objectively, while also proffering solutions for the benefit of all, Eze said, “Our past conferences have helped to shape the industry for the better. While we agree that there are challenges in the sector, it is also the league’s belief that the challenges are not insurmountable.

“For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer daylight operations and aircraft stay on ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers? Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours.”





Key panellists, speakers and other participants had already confirmed their participation at the annual event just as the committee assured that communiqué reached at the conference would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for action.