Over 220,000 residents benefit from state health insurance scheme — Kogi govt

Kogi State Government has revealed that 220,495 citizens are now enrolled under its Health Insurance Scheme, a landmark achievement aimed at making healthcare more accessible and affordable across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, who said the scheme, driven by the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency (KGSHIA) under the leadership of Dr. Kunle Aledare, reflects the Ododo Administration’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of the people.

According to Fanwo, the administration has expanded the frontiers of the health insurance initiative by enrolling not only members of the public but also civil servants and their dependents, thereby reducing the financial burden of healthcare on families.

“Kogi is currently ranked 14th nationwide in terms of the number of people enrolled in a state-managed health insurance scheme,” he stated, adding that the government is intensifying awareness campaigns to draw more residents, particularly those in the informal sector, into the insurance net.

In a call to action, the Commissioner urged corporate organizations and well-meaning individuals to leverage the scheme by sponsoring the less privileged, emphasizing that improved healthcare access is a collective responsibility.

“The health insurance scheme is inclusive and pro-poor,” Fanwo said. “Students in tertiary institutions can access a full year of healthcare for as low as ₦2,000, while children under five, pregnant women, and other vulnerable groups enjoy completely free coverage under the government’s BelloCare initiative.”

He added that the Ododo-led administration is determined to leave no one behind in its push to improve healthcare across Kogi State. “We are building a system where no Kogite is denied quality healthcare due to financial constraints. This is the essence of the Governor’s people-first approach to governance.”

Fanwo encouraged families to enroll their loved ones, stressing that the initiative is not just a policy but a life-saving intervention that aligns with Governor Ododo’s broader vision of a healthier and more productive population.

As the state consolidates its achievements in the health sector, the Commissioner reaffirmed that the government will continue to work toward expanding coverage, improving service delivery, and ensuring that every Kogi citizen has access to quality medical care, regardless of social or economic status.

“One of the areas we are shining in the health sector is the area of Health Insurance. The Kogi State Health Insurance Agency is one of the most effective and efficient in Nigeria today. It is an area that aligns with the social security and health security of the Ododo Administration. It was started by the immediate past administration of former Governor Yahaya Bello. And now, Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has widened the coverage to accommodate more Kogites.

“With all of the Primary Healthcare Centres that we remodeling and reconstructing and equipping, it can only get better. The Governor is fulfilling his promise to the good people of the state,” he said.