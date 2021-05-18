Over 2,000 residents of Ganjuwa LGA get free medical services as NAF marks 57th anniversary

Not fewer than 2,000 residents of Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State regarded as poor and less privileged have been offered free medical services by the Nigerian Air Force health outreach, as part of the one-week activities marking the 57th anniversary of its establishment in the country.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the outreach at the Central Primary School, Kafin Madaki, the Air Commanding Officer (AOC), Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi, Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, said that the gesture was geared towards enhancing cordial coexistence and provision of access to health care delivery and other humanitarian Services to its host communities.

While pointing out that it is in line with NAF’s culture of giving back to the community, he expressed optimism that the gesture of NAF will go a long way in helping to improve the overall health of the people and reduce the mortality rate from preventable diseases in the communities while also improving the overall quality of life.

The AOC further said that: “This outreach is intended to provide quality and comprehensive medical care for over 2,000 persons. In the course of this one-day outreach, various medical conditions would be diagnosed and treated, while those with complex cases would be referred to the 261 Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, Bauchi for further evaluation and expert care.

He added that “There would also be health education, Counselling, Dental Screening, free medicated glasses, screening for Hypertension, basic laboratory screening and free drugs amongst other services.”

Charles Owho also re-affirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to periodically reach out to host communities to provide much-needed preventive health services as part of its civil-military relations and social responsibility.

Bauchi State Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro said that the outreach is proof of the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to caring for members of their host communities in addition to its role of securing the territorial integrity of the country and maintaining peace and stability within their area of responsibility.

Aliyu Maigoro said that “This culture of giving back to the society by the Nigerian Air Force continues to go a long way in cementing a good and cordial coexistence between Nigerian Air Force and its host communities. This will enhance operational success as it will surely win the hearts and minds of the people.”

The Health Commissioner also said that since the establishment of the Special Command in 2016, it has contributed immensely to ensuring the socio-economic development of the state.

This he said is through the provision of prompt response to insecurity issues, providing quality education that has taken over 500 previously disadvantaged children out of illiteracy and world-class but extremely cheap healthcare.

