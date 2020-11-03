Over 2000 benefit from Onpetu’s medical mission in Ogbomoso

In furtherance of his efforts to touch lives of people in his community, the Onpetu of Ijeru land, Oba Sunday Oladapo Oyediran, in collaboration with a nongovernmental organisation; Creating Healthy Community Kinship (CHECK) Medical Mission, at the weekend gave free medical check-up and treatments to over 2000 people in his community and surrounding areas at his palace.

The medical outreach which had the support of the Ogbomoso South Local Government, under the leadership of the caretaker chairman, Hon. Oyedokun Oyeniyi Timothy, catered to people from all age groups and religious affiliations.

In his opening speech, Hon. Oyedokun described Oba Oyediran as a blessing to the community, adding that if all traditional rulers emulated his efforts, life would be easier on the people. He encouraged the people to utilise the opportunity and take their health as key because health is wealth.

Thousands of people that were at the medical mission were taught the basics of disease prevention and healthy living in order to manage their health. There were also consultations, various types of medical tests and treatment, deworming of children as well as provision of eye glasses and medication. Also, there were free surgeries for hernia, cleft palate and dental cases.

To support the mission, the Alaanu kan Foundation, an initiative of Olori Esther Oyediran, also donated a wheel chair which was given out during the medical mission.

Speaking on the mission, Oba Oyediran explained that the effort was just a little of what he and his wife plan to give the people, reiterating his commitment to making life easier for the less-privileged in the society.

According to him, the society can only develop when the people have good health. He added that as a result of the economic situation in today’s world, many indigent people no longer focus on their health as it should be.

“I thank Almighty God for the opportunity to give to the people. Many people because of their financial situation cannot take care of their health as they should; this is why I am happy that we can bring this programme to them. This is not the first time we are doing this and it won’t be the last time. I am committed to ensuring my people have the best.

“I promise to always be committed to their welfare in all areas. The amount spent on this programme is enormous but the health condition of our people is more paramount and cannot be quantified. It is when they are healthy that they can contribute to the development of the society and look out for themselves.”

One of the beneficiaries, Simbi Kolawole appreciated the king for what he had done for the people and his continuous love which he had always displayed especially for the free medical services organised frequently for the people, adding that the free medical checks, treatment and surgery was paramount to the people.

“Majority of the people here do not even know their health status before today but through this, many of them know their status and what to do to manage their situation. This is a big initiative that has touched many lives and has given the people opportunity to get medical attention and treatment at no cost. We appreciate this,” she said.

The beneficiary who was given a wheel chair courtesy of Alaanu Kan Foundation could not hide her joy. She said the experience is a life changing one, adding that, “I have just been given a new lease of life, I have within minutes moved from crawling about to a dignified human being. Like me, many people’s lives have been saved today because those that do not know they have ailments have discovered and can take action before it takes their lives.

“I want to appeal to wealthy and influential people in the society to emulate Oba Oyediran’s gesture in spreading the health benefit. I will forever be grateful to him,” she said.

