Over 200 schoolgirls empowered at leadership summit in Calabar

More than 200 girls from primary and secondary schools across Cross River State were empowered through leadership training at the “Catch Her Young Summit” held in Calabar.

Organised by Girls In Power, a nonprofit organisation focused on empowering girls and women through leadership, mentorship, advocacy, and networking, the summit took place at the Prof. Oyo Ita Building in Marian, Calabar, under the theme “The Leadership Seed.”

Participants from over 20 schools attended the event, which featured panel discussions, mentoring sessions, and a leadership education roundtable. The programme aimed to build awareness of leadership, cultivate civic engagement, and equip the young girls with essential leadership skills.

Theresa Eja, Founder and Executive Director of Girls In Power, noted a marked improvement in participants’ confidence and engagement following the summit. “This summit is about planting the seeds of leadership early. These girls are the future leaders, and we are here to nurture their potential,” she said.

The summit is part of Girls In Power’s wider mission to advance female leadership across Africa. Previous initiatives by the organisation include the Leboku Girls Leadership Awareness Campaign and the Next Campus Female Leaders Fellowship, which attracted over 578 applicants and achieved a reported 60% impact rate.

Notable speakers at the event included Dr Mrs Virginia Ironbar, Acting Director of the Pre-Degree Programme and wife of the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State; Ambassador Hon. Nkoyo Toyo, Founder of Gender and Development Action; Hon. Joseph-Kelvin Eyam, Special Assistant on Students’ Affairs to the Governor; Hon. Utibe-Abasi Bassey Duke, Special Assistant on Gender Mainstreaming; Surv. Prof. Gertrude Nnanjar Njar, Chairman of the Governing Council, College of Agriculture, Obubra; Mr Oyo Effiom, CEO of Guru Innovation Hub; and Ms Theresa Eja.

Girls In Power reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender inclusion and building the next generation of female leaders across all sectors.

