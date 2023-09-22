Over 200 exhibitors dealing in indigenous business, trade and services and over 40,000 shoppers are expected to participate in a trade exhibition among Muslim women in Kwara state.

The organisers of the exhibition, Muslim women entrepreneurs in Kwara state, under the aegis of the Muslimah Entrepreneurship Forum, said that arrangements have been concluded to organise the event strictly according to Islamic teachings next month.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Friday, conveners of the programme, tagged, trade affairs, Hajia Marufat Oladosu and Hajia Adejumoke Fatimat Saliu, said that the event aimed to support business growth among Muslim women in and outside Kwara state.

The organisers also said that the forum, with over 1,000 membership, has made positive impacts on businesses of Muslim women (Muslimah) through business orientation and therapy for members with useful engagement of business experts.

Hajia Oladosu said that the aim was to create a community of Muslimahs who engage in business in halal ways.

She said that the forum started in January 2023, had organised a previous edition where about 200 exhibitors participated, adding that the coming edition would involve over 200 vendors in 20 categories such as kiddies, food, wears, packaging, etc.





The organisers of the Muslimah entrepreneurship forum identified inadequate finance as a major challenge, calling on the three tiers of government for support in order to improve halal business.

“The trade affair is open to all Muslim community from within and outside the state. Teachings of the Almighty Allah guide us and we don’t engage in usury. It’s a three-day affairs commencing on November 1 to 3, 2023 at the state banquet hall, opposite Kwara state Government House, Ilorin.

